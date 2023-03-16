WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An intersection has been shut down due to a gas leak in Walton County Thursday morning.

According to Walton County Sheriff’s officials in a news release, the intersection of Eastern Lake Road and Williams Street is shut down due to a gas leak in the area around 11:24 p.m.

All nearby homes have been evacuated according to deputies.

South Walton Fire District officials are on scene and Walton County Emergency Management and Okaloosa Gas officials have been notified and are en route to the location.

Deputies state that the area should be avoided at this time.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.