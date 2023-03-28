WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The eastbound lanes of I-10 are currently shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Walton County Fire Rescue are currently responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 77.

According to officials, both eastbound lanes are shut down at this time.

Florida Highway Patrol has been notified and officials urge that drivers take caution, seek alternative routes, and expect extensive delays.