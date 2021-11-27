Downtown DeFuniak Springs holds first Mistletoe Market of the season

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday Merry Main Street in downtown DeFuniak Springs held their first mistletoe market of the season. 

This holiday themed market will run every Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. For the next four weeks.

Small businesses from around the area set up shop on Baldwin Avenue for attendees to browse and buy. 

Event organizers say this is a great place to buy your holiday gifts and support local business.

For the kids there are photo ops with a variety of characters and train rides on the Choctaw express train. 

More information about the future markets is available on the Main Street DeFuniak website.

