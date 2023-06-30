WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A tale of resilience after two Walton County dogs found their forever homes after 19 months of waiting.

Red and Gunner were some of the longest-standing residents at Alaqua Animal Refuge. Gunner, a 100-pound mix who loves to play. But for 582 days, he waited to be this free.

“It shocked both of us a lot working in rescue. We know that the bigger dogs tend to get adopted a little bit slower and so do black dogs for some reason, but he’s super friendly and very, very affectionate with people,” said Isabella Shelton, Gunner’s owner

His new owners Isabella and her husband Jacob said meeting Gunner was a breath of fresh air.

“He was a giant love ball when we first met him, he was very goofy and very interested in us. He seemed very happy and just wanted snuggles more than anything,” said Isabella.

Staff at Alaqua described him the same. In a statement, trainer Ashley Englehart said “Gunner’s size and being a black dog over 100 pounds were factors that often caused him to be overlooked. However, among the staff and volunteers, he was an absolute favorite and just a big goofball, full of love and playfulness.”

The Shelton’s said they met working with animal rescues and have always adopted the underdogs. They tell anyone to do the same.

“A lot of them are actually just at the rescue because they don’t have a home yet. They don’t have any issues, they don’t have any downtime or any problem with other families. It’s just looking for a home. Don’t be afraid to look out of rescues first, especially something like Alaqua,” said Jacob.

Red, a bulldog was at the shelter for 593 days before his new owner and best friend Arden came along.

“Red’s and Gunner’s journeys serve as poignant reminders of the countless shelter animals patiently awaiting their second chance. It is a testament to their unwavering spirits, resilience, and the transformative power of adoption. Through these heartwarming stories, we hope to inspire the community to consider opening their hearts and homes to shelter animals in need.” Alaqua Animal Refuge

The Sheltons live in Freeport with Gunner, another dog, and a cat for him to play with.

Alaqua Animal Refuge is located at 155 Dugas Wy in Freeport. Learn more about their program or contact them online.