WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters say a family’s dog warned his owner about a barn fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call from a teenager that was home alone on Braxton Road.

The teen stated when he looked outside to see what his dog was barking at, he saw flames coming from the barn behind his home.

Walton County Fire Rescue responded within minutes to find the barn fully engulfed in flames and spreading to the woods nearby. With assistance from Liberty Volunteer Fire District, firefighters battled the blaze for thirty minutes, getting the fire under control and preventing them from spreading to other nearby structures.

“Sadly, this family lost several animals in the fire,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “However, if it weren’t for the dog’s guardian instincts and the son’s quick action, this situation could have ended much worse.”

According to deputies, the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue inside the barn.