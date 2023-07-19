DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer camp memories last a lifetime. One non-profit is making sure Florida children with disabilities get the same opportunity.

The Rotary Youth Camp brings children with all sorts of disabilities to the Tri-state Christian Campsite weekly through July and early August.

“The best thing is that they are so joyful. They are constantly thanking us and they say especially the children with autism will say ‘I’m so happy, I’m so happy’ and it’s just heartwarming to see that they get it. They know how to come here and play,” said Joyce Dove, Executive Director.

The week-long overnight camp also gives families a break from the caregiver lifestyle.

“To have a week where they can go get their dental appointments done, they can go shopping. They can spend time with their other children,” said Dove.

The camp is completely free for attendees, servicing about 45 kids each week. The camp director says they can help anyone no matter if it’s a physical or mental disability.

“Any disability that you can think of, heard of, or maybe never heard of before we service,” said Shelly Neil, Camp Director. “I research and make accommodations, if I’m not sure or have exposure with that disability, I will do whatever I can to make sure the kid is included and when they arrive, if it’s something different than I expect I make adjustments on the fly quickly.”

The camp hires licensed counselors and special ed teachers to care for each kid but stays focused on the fun.

“That’s what I try to tell them. Don’t think about this at school. This is play. This is fun. You are the brother, the sister, the mother, the cousin, the aunt, the friend and that’s what they’re looking for,” said Neil.

Neil said so far a child in a wheelchair has been a stand-out moment reminding her that the camp is needed.

“He played musical chairs. He is in a chair and I was teaching the counselor on hand how to do that. So he fully participated as well and he won and had the biggest smile,” said Niel. “He’s like ‘That’s never happened’ and I said ‘well, welcome to camp.’”

The Rotary Youth Camp has been in action since 1994. After Hurricane Michael in 2018, they moved from Tallahassee to the DeFuniak Springs location.

The non-profit hosting the camp says it costs more than $200,000 each year to put on for the families. They rely on donations and Rotary clubs to help fund the project.

If you are interested in having a child or a student at the camp, applications open in January. Find more information on their website.