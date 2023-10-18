ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa Gas is warning South Walton residents about scammers going door-to-door pretending to be company employees.

According to the social media post by the company, a man has been seen in the Seagrove, Casino Village, and Rosemary Beach areas. The man allegedly inquires about residential service and is not employed by Okaloosa Gas.

If you encounter anyone claiming to be from Okaloosa Gas, contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office or Okaloosa Gas at 850-729-4700.