Deputies searching for people caught on camera dumping litter of puppies

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the pair who dumped a dog and her litter of puppies outside the Walton County Animal Shelter Sunday afternoon.

In a video shared on the agency’s Facebook page, you see the couple leaving a dog and a box with 11 puppies at the front door of the Walton County Animal Shelter.

Deputies said reaching out to the shelter for help is always an option, but dropping pets off when the shelter is closed and leaving them for dead is not. Dumping pets is illegal and deputies said these individuals could face charges.

The momma dog and her pups are now at Alaqua Animal Refuge and the agency is trying to find someone to foster them.

If you can identify the people in this video, you can contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111.

