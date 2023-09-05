WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Video footage shows suspects taking guns and other items from multiple cars in Walton County during Labor Day Weekend.

The sheriff’s office now showing more presence in the Villa Tasso neighborhood while they investigate.

Law enforcement said the crimes started across the county border in Niceville.

“It was actually an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy that called us originally regarding a burglary, and right across the county line,” said Corey Dobridnia, Walton County Public Information Officer. “He let us know that they were working on one and then we initiated our investigation and responded to the area and we started getting hit with reports.”

Two suspects seen on surveillance cameras allegedly took cash, a firearm, and wallets. All at night from unlocked cars.

“Generally speaking, these are crimes of opportunity. So if your car is locked, they’re not going to bother smashing the door and drawing attention to themselves. So if you can just remember to lock your cars and take your take your weapons, take your cash out of the vehicles. Chances are they’re going to go on to the next to the next house,” said Dobridnia.

10-year resident Tom Gilmore said he would rather help those in need committing these crimes than have his items stolen again.

“It’s a double-edged feeling. I lost a wallet, and I lost my I.D. and of course, it cost everyone for me to cancel everything and deal with identity theft, et cetera. But there are people out there who either can’t figure out how to make a living or need help,” said Tom Gilmore. ‘If you need help that bad that you’re out running round on a bicycle stealing, call the station and say I need help. People are out there to help you.”

More deputies are in the neighborhood to show force and deter any more criminal behavior.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to turn over any video they may have of the suspects.

“I’m glad the neighborhood’s aware because the people are aware, so they’re looking for people that are out stealing,” said Gilmore.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public to lock their cars at night and to not leave weapons in the car.

“If you have a gun, be a responsible gun owner. Make sure that you have your gun’s information, the serial number, all of that sort of stuff so if something like this does happen, we have a way to track it,” said Dobridnia. “And if you are going to put your weapon in your vehicle, you need to take it with you. If you’re not in your vehicle, a gun should not live in a car.”

If anyone has information on these crimes call (850) 892-8111.