DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs is restarting its search to find a permanent City Manager.

In October, we revealed more than 30 applications were never seen by council after a change in the human resources department, leaving interim manager Michael Barker in the seat.

An email from the human resources department on Dec. 11 told the more than 30 applicants that they must reapply.

HR email to City Manager applicants Dec. 11

“That’s you know disheartening for them. They’ve already waited nine months just to get another email that says, oh, sorry, we’re going to throw that one away, but you’re more than welcome to reapply,” said former applicant Dan Curry. “I just don’t think that was the way to go, to be honest with you. I just don’t think that was the way to go.”

Interim manager Michael Barker never got a unanimous vote to take the permanent role.

Since his appointment and a new HR manager was hired, the 30 plus candidates never made it to the council for review or interviews.

Council gave Barker an emergency 90 extension at a Dec. 5 special meeting so the council can go through new applications.

“I believe they will get the proper attention now that they may not have gotten um, this is gonna be an open process,” said DeFuniak Springs Mayor Bob Campbell.

At the Dec. 5 special meeting, the council adjusted some of the qualifications and duties of the city manager.

HR said in the email to applicants the revision is why the process will start from scratch.

Curry said he is not sure if he will reapply but hopes to see the city handle the job opening the proper way.

“Don’t wait nine months before we even ask to see the application. You know, as soon as they come in, they need to be given to the council members or city members to process. You know, you don’t know what you got until you look at it,” said Curry.

Mayor Campbell said there will be a transition period for the new hire to work with Barker if Barker fails to get the unanimous vote this time around.

The portal to apply will be open from Dec. 11 until Jan. 3.

To find the link to the city manager job and other city positions, click here.