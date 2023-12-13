WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Defuniak Springs man is in the Walton County Jail, facing DUI manslaughter charges.

35-year-old, Justin Echternacht surrendered to Walton County Sheriff’s officals on Tuesday.

On September 28, state troopers say Echternacht was driving his pickup truck while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Echternacht was heading east on Highway 90, near the intersection of Boys Scout Road, when he crossed the center line. His truck collided head-on with another pickup truck heading west.

The driver of the second truck died at the scene.

Echternacht is being held in the Walton County Jail without bond.