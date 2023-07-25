WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new tool is in play at local jails to try and solve cold cases on the Emerald Coast.

Playing cards are being used by inmates, plastered with unsolved homicide victims and missing people.

Staff at the Walton County Jail say inmates on the inside may have the information they need.

“They may hear one word that investigators have been hunting for an identifier that I may not have the knowledge of and the person that’s speaking may not have the relevance of it, but who is working that case, it may be what they’re waiting for to make that break,” said John Moring, Walton County Jail Director.

The Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers released a cold case deck of playing cards. The decks are placed at Okaloosa and Walton County Jail, hoping to jog any inmate’s memory for a break in the case.

Moring said he has seen similar decks work in state prisons.

“When the cards came out and they were passing them around it. Someone that they were housed with that had spoken about it previously not recognizing these cards is going to come out in detail or they had already portrayed to someone that they had no knowledge of,” said Moring.

Kemberly Ramer is featured on one of the Aces. Ramer went missing at 17 years old from her Opp, Alabama home in 1997. 26 years later, Kemberly’s mother Sue Insinger believes answers are just around the corner.

“I want to know exactly what happened to my daughter. I want to know and I want justice for Kemberly. I want to know where somebody put her body. I want her home,” said Insinger.

Inmates are allowed to give tips anonymously with any information that could help crack a case. The public can also help with these cases and get up to a three thousand dollar reward.

Call 850-863-8477.