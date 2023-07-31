This photo from the scene of a death investigation in Miramar Beach was provided by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputies were on scene Monday after a body was discovered in Miramar Beach.

The body was located near the entrance of Emerald Bay subdivision, deputies wrote in a news release. They added that investigators were called to the wooded area near the Okaloosa and Walton County line just before noon Monday.

“Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s patience as our Criminal Investigations Bureau conducts their investigation,” deputies wrote.

More details about the situation have not yet been released. We will have more information as it becomes available.