Ed. Note: We have updated this story to correct the age of the DeFuniak Springs man.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Highway 90 in Defuniak Springs reopened at about 10 a.m. Thursday after a deadly crash closed down the roadway for nearly four hours.

The fatal crash happened at about 6 a.m. on Highway 90 just west of Ates Ranch Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 58-year-old DeFuniak Springs man was killed after he was hit head-on by another driver.

Troopers said both were driving F-150 trucks. The driver of the other truck — also from DeFuniak Springs — was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

A previous version of this story is below:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Florida Highway Patrol, Highway 90 is shut down due to a deadly crash.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday just west of Ates Ranch Road.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, multiple vehicles were involved.

Highway 90 is closed in both directions and officials anticipate delays in the area. Officials encourage drivers take an alternate route.