WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) – Starting October 30th, East County Road 30A will be inaccessible to locals at Deer Lake due to the construction of a new bridge.

The project will include relocating utilities, removing the current box culvert, installing a new concert bridge, realigning the road and multi-use path, and setting drainage facilities.

This construction is anticipated to last 180 days. The contract is scheduled for completion in Spring 2024, according to Walton County Public Works.

For more information about this upcoming project visit www.co.walton.fl.us or contact 850-892-8108.