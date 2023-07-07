WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are planning a vacation or staycation in North Walton County you will have a higher price on your stay. Commissioners voted on June 26 to increase a bed tax by one percent days before a July first deadline.

This takes any hotel or short-term rental stay north of Choctawhatchee Bay from two cents per dollar to three cents.

In comparison, South Walton County charges five cents per dollar for a bed tax.

Something County Chairman Danny Glidewell tried to match, but was outvoted for just one extra penny.

“It was always the goal to be fair and the only way to make the county fair is if the south is going to charge 5 the north charged 5 and if we don’t do that it is not inherently fair,” said Danny Glidewell.

The bed tax started north of the bay in 2020 and is not anything locals have to pay.

“The truth is the North needs money to build facilities and to market these areas that have never really been marketed. The source of that money is a tourist tax and let me be clear this is a tourist tax. There is not a single resident that will pay a nickel of this unless you go and rent a hotel room,” said Glidewell.

Glidewell says adding the one percent will bring in an estimated $120,000 a year.

Money raised from bed tax goes into a separate account to be used to promote and enhance tourism activities in North Walton County.

“Beautiful area, lots of historic natural attribute’s ecosystem. That is phenomenal. Just a great natural environment. Lakes, bays, all of those things. So it gives us another opportunity to enhance our promotion for that area,” said Nicole Everett, Walton County tourism communications director.

Tourism department officials say right now they are trying to research what type of tourists visit north Walton and where they stay.

“Anything that we can do to bring visitors here and let them experience all the great activities and attributes and stay at our hotels and participate in our events. It’s going to help the entire county,” said Everett.

The department is welcoming all public opinion on wanted improvements to popular sites like Morrison Springs and the Shoal River.

The bed tax increase is in effect now. If another bed tax increase is wanted by the county in any section, the decision will be sent to referendum for the public to vote on in a general election.