WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Panhandle is making its way to the big screen.

The conservation project ‘Paper Bear’ opened its art exhibition at the Seaside Institute on Wednesday in hopes to receive funding to complete their feature film, also titled “Paper Bear.”

In the film, an “intrepid dad and smartphone son go on an odyssey in the Florida wilderness, where zero bars and hero bears transform their relationship.”

Filmmakers Arix Zalace and Sean Couch, who also serve as co-founders of the conservation project, aim to use the film as a way to highlight and create an appreciation for the region’s natural beauty.

“As a child, I grew up living in and playing around some very unique nature in terms of plants and animals and it really sparked not only an interest but a love of this area,” said Zalace, “It was an idea that I had for over ten years.”

The film began as a documentary. Zalace and Couch used the free time they had during the pandemic to head to the woods and capture footage of bears. As they continued to film, they realized what the project could be.

“We realized that this story in this film was something much bigger. It would have a national audience and an international audience,” said Zalace.

The project then shifted from a documentary to a feature film, with their production staff growing to include Academy Award nominees and winners.

The film blends live-action with hand-drawn 2D animation, with the animation serving to unravel the rich history of the Panhandle’s fauna and flora.

However, as the cast and crew continued to expand, the film’s focus was still rooted in the heart of the Panhandle.

Zalace believes the film offers an opportunity to educate audiences on the diversity that western Florida offers, as well as inspire viewers to support its protection.

“That’s one of the most important things in combating this,” said Zalace. “And being able to survive as a species is understanding where all the biodiversity is and how we can protect it and use it.”

The Panhandle is part of the North American Coastal Plain, one of the largest biological hotspots in the continent.

While Wednesday’s event was privately held, the gallery will be open to the public.

The gallery, which features stills that Zalace captured while “living” with bears for two years, can be visited by the public beginning on June 26 and will be open until July 31.

For more information on “Paper Bear,” you can visit their website.