DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County has jumped 32 ranks in recent years under Superintendent A. Russell Hughes.

The state recognized his leadership by naming him the 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

Walton County Commissioners recognized Hughes on December 12 for being named the 2024 Superintendent of the Year.

“Thank you, for everything you do for our children,” William McCormick, the board chairman said.

Hughes was chosen for the award at the Florida Association of District School Superintendents Conference in Tampa in November.

Hughes said he gives credit for the award to his cabinet, the teachers, and the students.

“Students go in are set up for those assessments, state assessments. Students respond to high expectations, students respond to great strategies and practices. So our students in the end performed what we set out to do they made it happen,” Hughes said.

The community elected Hughes in 2016. He is now serving his second term.

Hughes’s leadership transformed the school system from being ranked 35 in the state to 3, with the 3rd highest starting teacher salary at $50,000.

“When I became superintendent, we had 4 C schools and a D school, 1 on the low 300 list. Right now, we have no C schools at the high school level and only 4 other districts in the state can say that. So it’s a lot of work by a lot of people to get these kinds of results. And I am honored to be a part of it,” Hughes said.

The Kiwanis Club of Freeport presented Hughes with the IMPACT award on December 6 to recognize his significant changes in the community.

“I really don’t like the limelight. I really want the attention to be on children and the people that work with me to make great things happen in Walton County. So it’s very humbling,” Hughes said.

Hughes will represent Florida in February at the National Education Conference in California.

Hughes said the latest testing assessment was just sent out by the Florida Department of Education.

The new school rankings will be released in the coming weeks.