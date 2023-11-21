SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Talks of a senior center and event space are in the works for Walton County. A large plot of land on the Choctawhatchee Bay is for sale.

A 92-acre bay-front plot known as the Alderberry property is for sale. The land sits north of Highway 98 near the west 30A entrance.

The county has a feasibility study out on the project to determine if they would make an offer.

“I want it for the county. I want it for everybody because I hear so many people know all the things that they need,” said Donna Johns, District 4 Commissioner.

Johns hopes to make the land into a public space for residents.

“I want to call it the Golden Life Center. So the Golden Life Center under the umbrella of a center and then have the golden life center and then I’d like to see a gathering center and then an aquatic center. And I think those three things are desperately needed here,” said Johns.

Johns hopes they can also add nature trails to the wetland area and a marina for those across the bay to enjoy the project.

Johns is looking to get partnerships and grant funds to buy the land and build the facility after an ongoing feasibility study is finished.

“There’s so many different ways to layer the grants, whether it’s for the property, for the wetlands, there are a lot of different topics. So I’m hoping that we could get the price down low enough that the county could afford to pay that difference,” said Johns.

Johns said she expects the project to take four or five years to become a reality for Walton County residents. In the meantime, Johns hopes residents will give their opinion on the idea.

“There is a survey out right now by the people that are doing the feasibility study. And so you can answer those questions, you know, in a positive way. That, yes, in fact, you think it would be very beneficial. Hopefully, you feel that way. And so that would be a start,” said Johns.

The feasibility study is expected to be completed in January 2024. The county will look at buying the 92 acres after they review the information and have a public meeting.