CHOCTAW BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire station project unveiled in Walton County two years ago is still a vacant lot.

A new Choctaw Beach fire station was announced in 2021 with plans to be open in 2022. Sheriff Adkinson told News 13 on Aug. 2, 2023, that the construction is slated to begin in September.

The project has a $1.5 million price tag and will be completed 16 months after construction begins.

The new building is said to improve firefighter living quarters and have better engine bays for the new Station 10 fire truck.

Sheriff Adkinson said the new station was needed based on the growing population north of Choctawhatchee Bay.

“One of the important things is you have one of the fastest growing communities in the state of Florida right beside it, which is Freeport,” said Michael A. Adkinson, Jr., Walton County Sheriff. “So with the Choctaw station, it will be ready to go for growth. Quite frankly, it’s a much more livable space, but I think for the citizens, the important thing in there is faster, better response, better piece of equipment to get to them.”

Adkinson said the hold-up for construction was based on two archaeological studies that had to be done before they could break ground on the facility.