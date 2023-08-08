WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local electric cooperative says a solar panel company known for going door to door is scamming customers.

The Choctawhatchee electric cooperative (CHELCO) serves Okaloosa and Walton counties.

Staff says they have learned of a company claiming to have been contracted by the co-op to install solar panels at people’s homes.

“CHELCO was recently made aware of a solar company going door-to-door claiming to have partnered with us in an effort to promote solar installation to our members. CHELCO is not in partnership with any solar installers. If one of our members is considering solar, our Energy Advisors are available to give members a custom cost analysis made with accurate rate information so they can make an informed financial decision,” said Chelsea Blaich, community affairs supervisor.

CHELCO took to social media to warn customers of these claims.

Staff at CHELCO confirm they do not partner or contract with any solar panel company.

”Chelco wants our members to be aware of utility scams if they have someone that calls requesting immediate payment or comes to their door saying that they’re a partner of ours. Verify that before entering into a contract or paying someone that you really don’t know where it’s going,” said Blaich.

CHELCO wants its members to know they have energy advisors available to help them make informed decisions when it comes to solar installations. But the door-to-door solar panels salesmen are not the first place to start.

“As a member-owned electric cooperative, our staff has our members’ best interests in mind. We want not only our members, but the general public to know they should contact their electric cooperative before committing to solar. Not only does CHELCO have subject matter experts to help members make decisions related to available energy and cost savings programs, but our website has a variety of resources and articles for those considering Renewables,” said Blaich.

https://www.chelco.com/

CHELCO said the solar panel scam is happening with one particular company but did not release the name.

Customers can reach CHELCO during regular business hours Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. by calling (850) 892-2111.