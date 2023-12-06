INLET BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County celebrated the grand opening of its newest luxury hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Camp Creek Inn has been accepting reservations since July, but the community celebrated its hard launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The boutique hotel provides guests with a country club experience, and its aesthetic was designed to stand out against the rest.

“It’s done with a bit of a Louisiana influence,” Camp Creek Inn General Manager Dave Merryman said. “We didn’t try to mimic what they’ve got going on down there, but it’s meant to evoke kind of this feel of the bayou.”

The 75-room Inn overlooks the Camp Creek Championship Golf Course. It sits where the old clubhouse used to be.

“With all this land and all the available space, the idea was, why don’t we do something a little bit more with what we’ve got?”

In addition to luxury golf courses, the Inn also provides amenities such as fine dining, resort-style pools, and a state-of-the-art sports complex.

“We want to be the best hotel and not just in this area, but in the state, in the country,” Merryman said. “This is something that the entire area can be proud of.”

The Inn will also help boost the local economy.

“Tourism is the number one economic driver of the state. In Martin County. We bring in jobs. If you think about right now, in this facility itself, you’re hiring local people. We’re giving them jobs there. We have people that are coming in just enjoying this experience.”

Locals can also sign up for a Watersound Club membership to have access to the inn and its amenities.