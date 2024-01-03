SEAGROVE, Fla. (WMBB) – Ball and gala season has ended on the panhandle and one Walton County event broke a record helping a local non-profit.

Café Thirty-A hosted the charity ball on December 2 raising $64,000 for Caring and Sharing of South Walton.

For more than 20 years, the Christmas Charity Ball at Café Thirty-A has raised thousands of dollars for the group.

Café Thirty-A Co-owner Jackie Maliszewsky said she has seen the event change over the years.

“The crowd has changed a little bit. It’s gone to a little bit of a younger crowd. But it is a good mix of things. We a long time ago, 20 years ago, it was just you know a get-together for the previous owners Harriet’s friends and it turned into into a charity ball and now we’ve grown to have sponsors and silent auctions,” Maliszewsky said.

However, Maliszewsky said the impact of the community giving to the event has stayed the same.

In 2023, having honorary sponsors donated under the late owner Harriet Crommelin.

“We had several sponsors that donated a big way for that so I just think it shows that that this community as a whole is is just amazing and giving especially that time of year, but all the time,” Maliszewsky said.

Caring and Sharing said the funds from the charity ball jumpstart their year.

“It helps with our financial assistance program, so that doesn’t include other operations, but our assistance program specifically. It’ll help us about three or four months covering that. So like I said, a great start to 2024,” Executive Director Carly Barnes said.

The non-profit has a number of programs to help South Walton residents throughout the year.

“We offer, like I said, food, financial assistance, counseling in case management. Those four elements are really necessary to help our neighbors in need, get on their feet and not need our help anymore. So we need volunteers, we need food donations, we always need funds. It’s all of those things together make our mission and the work we do possible.”

Planning for the 2024 charity ball will restart in May. Any local business or group looking to sponsor or be a part of the event can contact Café Thirty-A this Summer.

Next up for Caring and Sharing of South Walton is their Spring fashion show on February 25.

Find more information about the event here.