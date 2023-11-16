WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, Walton County officials announced the burn ban has been lifted.

Residents may resume outdoor burning activities such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning. The county encourages closely monitoring all outdoor burning.

Officials encourage burning with caution as the area is currently experiencing drought conditions of 60%.

By working together, we can safeguard our homes, businesses, parks, natural landscape, and surrounding communities, said Walton County Board of Commissioners.