DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A burn ban is in effect for multiple counties in the Panhandle as a preventative measure.

Walton County fire chiefs and the forestry service decided to put a burn ban in place until further notice.

“Low humidity is one thing that helps fuel fire we’ve got a lot of dead vegetation on the ground that is not wet because we haven’t had any rain. We’re in a drought. The winds is also a mitigating factor as well,” said Jeff Goldberg, Emergency Management Director.

“Really to be proactive from a cautious standpoint to make sure that we’re putting this in place to be safe for our community. We have had some rather significant events here in the past few years. So certainly we have a good point of reference to point to with these things,” said Ryan Crawford, South Walton Fire District Fire Chief Administrator.

Approved by the county board chairman Danny Glidewell, all fires including beach bonfires are prohibited during the burn ban. The forestry service will not approve any permits at this time.

The public should also be cautious of tossing out cigarette butts and where they park cars.

“Don’t flick your cigarette butts and your cigar butts into the brush, as you might normally do in your backyard. People do that. Don’t do anything that could potentially cause a fire. Vehicles that are in high grass, the catalytic converters get very hot that can cause a fire,” said Goldberg.

According to the burn ban, residents are allowed to cook on gas or charcoal grills. If you are caught burning a fire, you can face a citation.

“If you’re doing any kind of illegal burning right now, with that burn ban in place, you can be fined up to $500. And I believe if we have to come back a second time, it’s a second-degree misdemeanor where you could face jail time up to 60 days,” said Crawford.

If you see a neighbor or anyone having a fire during the ban, Crawford said to call 911.

Goldberg said the ban will stay in effect until the fire chiefs and forestry service agree the threat conditions have gone down. You can keep track of the ban on the Walton County government’s Facebook page.

Walton, Okaloosa, and Santa Rosa Counties all issued a ban.