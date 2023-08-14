WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Santa Rosa Beach man was arrested after authorities say he broke into his own Airbnb and threatened the renters with a handgun while holding two small children.

The incident occurred just after midnight Saturday morning at a residence on Snapper St. in Santa Rosa Beach.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found 41-year-old Samuel Deweese armed with a handgun and holding an infant and a toddler in his arms. He reportedly told deputies he had taken LSD.

Deweese was quickly detained after attempting to escape arrest.

Authorities spoke with the people renting the home who stated that Deweese entered the residence, without invitation, and began to threaten them with a gun.

South Walton Fire responded to evaluate Deweese and the two kids.

The children were placed with family friends and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified.

Deweese is charged with armed burglary, child endangerment, resisting without violence, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to the Walton County Jail, issued a $15,000 bond, and was released on Sunday.