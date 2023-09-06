DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — From law enforcement to youth athletics, Walton County is honoring residents who left impacts on the community.

The Board of County Commissioners voted to name three buildings, a new roadway, and an athletic complex after five influential men.

The new signs and families for three of the men were at an unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Walton County Courthouse in DeFuniak Springs.

“The legal services are the county attorney’s office is named after where we named after George Ralph Miller, who was long time county attorney. The public defender’s office, which is down the street here we named after John Mooneyham, who was a longtime public defender. We also named Wee Care Park, which is our primary kid’s park that was built by state grants through the efforts of a commissioner named Randall Infinger,” said County Commissioner and Chairman Danny Glidewell.

Glidewell said this unveiling ceremony is also for the families who stood behind them while they paved the way for Walton County’s future.

“This is a chance for their families to see that Walton County appreciated their efforts and that the people of Walton County love them,” said Glidewell.

“I teared up when Danny Glidewell called and said this is what we want to do. I’m very, very happy that Walton County decided to honor my father in this way,” said Betsy Mooneyham, daughter of John Mooneyham.

The public works department will install the new signs.

A new roadway to the sheriff’s office is named after Quinn A. Mcmillian, the longest-serving sheriff in Walton County history.

The state attorney’s office is named after Clayton Adkinson, a long-time state attorney in the community.

The unveiling of the sheriff’s office roadway and state attorney building will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.