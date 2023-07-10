FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Road closure signs are going up in south Freeport as a $1 Million project to replace the Bear Creek Bridge on County Road 83A is underway.

According to Walton County Public Works Department, demolition will begin July 17 and last for nearly nine months.

Walton County’s staff would not specify why the bridge needed replacing but told News 13 the bridge, pedestrian pathway, and two box culverts will be torn down and completely rebuilt.

The owner of the Freeport Marina and Oar House and Oyster Bar said the bridge closure will affect his business on 83A.

“I would probably say about a hundred of our regular customers come from that side and now they’re going to have to go all the way out to [HWY] 20 and come down instead of going 2 miles down the road,” said Zack Bryant, owner of Freeport Marina and Oar House Oyster Bar.

The project is estimated to cost $1,131,442. $850,000 of the project funds are coming from the Florida Department of Transportation. The City of Freeport and Walton County will split the rest.

While Bryant agrees that the bridge does need to be replaced, having the road shut down is not the best news.

“I just found out today that they are going to close it,” said Bryant. “I mean, that’s going to mess up a lot of people because, you know, 83A or Bay Loop is what it’s called loops from one side of town to the other all along the bay line, so it’s going to be tough for us and tough for other people to get around this town. I mean, it’s a very small town, that’s a big deal.”

Public works said detour signs will be in place on the entrances of Highway 20 and the Hammock Bay neighborhoods for people to make it around the closure.

Walton County construction manager Jim Harman said he instructed the contractor to leave all of the machinery out of the neighborhoods.

The project is slated to be complete by April of next year.

If residents around the bridge see any construction equipment inside neighborhoods, public works asks you to call them at (850) 892-8108.