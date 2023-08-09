GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Community Foundation gave a large donation to a fitness group in Grayton Beach Wednesday.

Parkinson’s Strong is a fitness class to combat the disease with boxing.

The creator of the program, John Chapman also suffers from Parkinson’s and says this work has helped change people’s lives.

“For example, one added gentleman would come in with a walker and when he would be done with the class he would forget he ever had the walker. Then you’d have me chasing him down like ‘Hey, you forgot your walker’. It’s huge, beautiful miracles like that and people working together. I witness it every day. It’s just what I do,” said Chapman.

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance.

Those with early stages or severe cases of Parkinson’s can work on their strength, hand, eye coordination, and confidence in the fitness class.

“Confidence, hope, and inspiration to help one another and it really helps us get out of ourselves and maybe help to see and realize that maybe our problem isn’t too bad by working with others,” said Chapman.

St. Joe Community Foundation program gave $15,000 to help keep classes free for local residents in need.

Parkinson’s Strong plans to host, fundraisers, and community events in the future. Chapman has a dream to expand the program across the panhandle.

For more information on classes or to read more of Chapman’s story, click here.