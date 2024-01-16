MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The cold snap is making an impact on everything from school bus routes to plants, but there’s another group of panhandle residents having trouble, sea turtles.

When Gulf of Mexico water temperatures drop close to 50 degrees sea turtles can become cold-stunned.

Captain Alex Hare with Silver King Charters said he saw a struggling sea turtle in the Destin Harbor on Monday.

“This is something new to me. I had no clue that the water would get this cold and would affect the turtles this way,” Hare said.

Hare didn’t know it yet but the turtle was cold-stunned meaning the cold water of the gulf was creating a reaction similar to hypothermia in humans.

“I was just coming through the harbor, and I could see just a little thing flickered on the top of the water, almost like a little shark. And I drove over to it, and it was a sea turtle and it was swimming sideways, doing circles,” Hare said.

Alex called the Gulfarium CARE Center’s stranded hotline and did what he could to rescue the animal.

“I was able to drive over there, just scoop him out of the water with no problems at all. You know, he didn’t try to bite me or anything. He was super exhausted. You could just tell he was cold,” Hare said.

At the Gulfarium, the juvenile green sea turtle named Tilly weighed in at 13 pounds and showed an internal temperature of 56 degrees, 20 degrees below normal.

“They’re going to become lethargic. They’re going to stop moving. They’re going to protect their vital organs and start floating out the surface. And this opens up again to be susceptible to boat strikes and other things like that,” Tabitha Siegfried, CARE Center stranding coordinator said.

Being in the right hands of the CARE center, Tilly is making a slow recovery.

“She is in the hospital actually splashing around right now, getting a little bit warmer. We have to increase her body temperature gradually. We can’t do it and fast one and done,“ Siegfried said. “So she came in about 56.5 degrees Fahrenheit as an internal body temperature. We want our turtles to be about 74, 75 degrees internal.”

The story serves as a reminder for boaters and others around the area to watch the water.

“They are going to appear dead or lifeless. So if you happen to see a turtle that’s just floating at the surface, give it another look and make sure, and then call FWC to get exactly what you’re supposed to do with that individual. Don’t just pass it up as a deceased animal,” Siegfried said.

To call in and report any stranded turtle or animal in trouble. Dial ‘ *f-w-c’ or ‘#f-w-c’ depending on your carrier.

Follow along with Tilly’s recovery on the Gulfarium CARE Center Facebook page.

