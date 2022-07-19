WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Looking for a place to eat in Walton County? Here’s a list of local restaurants that are popular among Yelp users:

This Miramar Beach restaurant, run by a local chef, is known for its New York-style pizzas and hand-crafted desserts. Pascalli serves breakfast, lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Sundays.

One Yelp user said the pizza is “on fire… Literally and for your tastebuds. The BBQ pizza is my favorite. Great spot for pizza and don’t forget the beignets.”

This breakfast and brunch joint in Grayton Beach is known for its wide selection of brunch plates and adult beverages. Crackings is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch Tuesdays through Sundays.

A Yelp user described the restaurant as “A-MAY-ZING!!! From the second we were able to put our name on the waitlist by using the Yelp app all the way to the moment that we paid our bill. The food was incredible and the service was just as amazing. I highly recommend this place and you will absolutely, positively not be disappointed.”

This Freeport staple is known for its potato salad and brisket sandwich. 3 Sons is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

One Yelp user said 3 Sons is “by far the best BBQ in North Florida… The brisket is out of the world and melts in your mouth.”

This Miramar Beach cafe is known for its variety of coffee beverages and breakfast food. 2 Birds Coffee is open for breakfast and lunch Wednesdays through Mondays.

A Yelp user said 2 Birds Coffee is a “very good breakfast spot… Lots of coffee options, can’t really go wrong here. Come hungry leave full, every time.”

This popular restaurant, located in Grayton Beach, is known for its fresh-made bread and variety of desserts. The eatery is open for lunch and dinner all week long.

One Yelp user said “this is by far my favorite restaurant in Grayton Beach! Food is unique and delicious.”

This Italian restaurant, located in Miramar Beach, is known for its breakfast and brunch staples, including unique pancakes and an Italian breakfast panini. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

A Yelp user said, “everything we tried was delicious, the service was incredible (everyone was so nice! even servers who weren’t serving our table would stop by and talk to us), and decently priced for the quality and amount of food you get.”