SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new beach program is coming to Walton County this year to help inform visitors and residents about new customary use laws.

Following a lengthy lawsuit with the county, private property rights have changed for lots on the 26-mile stretch of the panhandle.

Walton County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to create the Beach Community Service Officer program.

“This is not a situation of our making. We’re trying to make the best of it,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.

The idea is to hire 10 full-time officers to patrol the beaches.

“Their main job is really to liaise with the public and provide a public service, and particularly in regard to the confusion in and around the settlement agreement that Walton County reached,” Adkinson said. “What is private property, what’s public property, where is limited access property? A lot of different things going on with this.”

The sheriff’s office is currently working out the training program and uniforms for the new division and hopes to be up and running before Spring Break.

“I hope that we start bringing the first employees on inside the next 30 days and then we’re going to jump on trying to get them trained,” Adkinson said.

On top of mediating any trespassing or private property issues, the community service officers will be able to help in emergencies and other situations.

“They’re also going to be there to help with, ‘Hey, my child is lost, hey, I have this question about what services are available, hey, what access am I at?’ All of these things are part and partial of some of the stuff we’re going to provide service-wise,” Adkinson said.

Along with the 10 full-time sheriff personnel, the Walton County Tourism Department will be taking volunteers for the Beach Ambassador program.

These volunteers will also be trained by the sheriff’s office to make any approach to a situation the same.

“We’re going to be mediators. We’re going to try and make sure that this makes sense and that both sides are represented fairly,” Adkinson said.

The officer jobs have been posted on the sheriff’s career website with a salary of around $40,000. A background check is required for the full-time position.