MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a deputy involved shooting in Miramar Beach.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person armed with a handgun.

Deputies confronted the suspect and shots were fired.

Deputies said the suspect is dead and no deputies were injured.