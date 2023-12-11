WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both the Liberty and Argyle Volunteer Fire Districts may be dissolved after a scathing report from Florida auditors.

The Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability said both agencies had significant issues with volunteers who were not certified including the Chief of the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.

Liberty was shut down shortly before Thanksgiving because the agency lacked worker’s compensation insurance. Walton County’s Chief of Emergency Services said both agencies present significant problems at emergency scenes.

The agency’s lack of certified volunteers leaves Walton unsure if proper steps have been taken at every fire. One area highlighted was that the volunteers do not search homes first to try to save lives during a blaze.

“As we understand it, as far as our understanding of their capabilities is concerned, they’re not qualified to do it,” Walton County Emergency Services Chief Tracey Vause said. “First of all, they don’t do it. Second of all, we don’t believe they’re qualified because we have never seen them do it and they don’t share their records with us.”

Chief Vause added the county is prepared to take over if the legislature ultimately dissolves the districts. Liberty and Argyle members pushed back against the report saying that up to half of their departments are certified and they are both working to make the improvements the report recommends. The Florida Legislature is expected to take up the issue in January.