DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s a way to get some Christmas shopping done early while also supporting local small businesses.

The 34th annual Hometown Christmas event allows residents to enjoy food, make crafts, and check out over 90 vendors.

What was once a flatbed trailer and a few booths in 1989 has grown exponentially 34 years later.

Walton County residents gladly welcomed back the annual hometown Christmas craft event.

“A group of us got together that ran in this organization and tried to figure out what we could do to bring people back to town to shop on Christmas,” DeFuniak Springs Business and Professional Association President Sara Comander.

Dozens of people showed up to see what the over 90 vendors had to offer for the event put on by the DeFuniak Springs Business and Professional Association.

“It’s free to the public. We have on Saturday, we do it Saturday and a half a day on Sunday because there again the tourist development council gives us advertising dollars,” Comander said.

On Saturday vendors had to pay to small fee to show off their booth. But on Sunday that fee was completely waived.

This is only the third year, that the event is held on both Saturday and Sunday.

“It will give them a chance to have people come in and see what they view. There’s a lot of talent here, a lot of different things people are doing, and most of his handcrafted items, which makes it more special,” said Hometown Christmas Vendor Danita Driskill.

All the money made from the event goes to the DeFuniak Springs fireworks show on the fourth of July.

The goal is to raise $15,000.

“We contribute to the community. We have seminars. We try to help the local business. That’s what we’re all about, is helping local small businesses do business. Better,” Comander said.

Many of the vendors who attended the event say they are grateful to be part of the festivities and hope to be back next year.

“Well, as long as we permit our holiday schedule permits, we will definitely have to be back to this event,” said Hometown Christmas Vendor Mary Throckmorton.

Comander says she was happy with the turnout today and is looking forward to the 35th hometown Christmas event.