FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Alaqua Animal Refuge Center is getting into some spooky season festivities. Sunday, Oct. 22 the refuge center is partnered up with Hammock Bay for a family-friendly event called ‘Tails of Halloween’.

Visitors and residents of Freeport got to break out their best costumes early.

Alaqua Animal Refuge invites parents and kids to show off their outfits and explore the refuge for Tails of Halloween.

Tails of Halloween is a family-oriented event with trunk or treating, hay rides, and live music courtesy of a DJ.

“Basically, it’s a fundraiser for wild animal refuge. We’ve got trick-or-treating, a costume contest, a hayride, and food trucks out here. Just a lot of local support for an amazing cause,” said Ace50 Media DJ Johnny C. Alexander.

All the money goes towards food and supplies for all the animals on site.

From dogs and cats all the way over to tortoises and pigs, Alaqua has a wide range of animals up for adoption.

“It’s a beautiful facility like state-of-the-art stuff. I mean, they just take great care of the animals that are here right now, Alexander said.

To kick off the festivities for kids they get to participate in a costume contest for the chance to win a medal.

After showing off their threads they can get their sugar fix with trunk or treating from classic jeeps. Parents were in luck too, as there were multiple food trucks offering lobster, Italian ice, and freshly baked goods

“It’s very family-orientated. It’s great for the kids to not only get treats but also learn about the animals and love them a little bit. It’s wonderful and family, you get to be together,” said attendee Terri Cole.

Those at Alaqua hope they can introduce kids to animals in a safe and educational way.

“It’s great for education, for kids to get involved in animals to get involved with animals, to teach them how to interact with animals. So it’s just an amazing day all around,” Alexander said.

During the whole month of Oct. Alaqua invites people to buy a pumpkin at their pumpkin patch. And if you want something that will last longer than the Halloween season, they have plenty of dogs and cats available to take home.

To donate to the Alaqua Animal Refuge click here.