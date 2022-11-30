WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May.

Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party.

When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an unconscious man lying on the ground. While deputies performed CPR and administered an AED, investigators said three more men collapsed and became unresponsive.

All the men were taken to the hospital. Authorities said days later, 26-year-old Thomas Gleason of Connecticut was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the underlying cause of Gleason’s death was a lethal dose of fentanyl found in cocaine directly provided by Nabors.

In mid-November, Nabors was indicted on felony charges of distributing a controlled substance causing death.

“Our Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to prove the specific fentanyl dose that killed Gleason was provided by Nabors moments before his overdose,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “This case is tragic and certainly one we want to bring to a successful prosecution for Thomas’ family.”

Authorities said Nabors turned himself into the Walton County Jail Wednesday morning.