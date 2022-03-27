WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District had what they’re calling “a close call” Sunday morning after putting out a fire near a home in a heavily-wooded area.

South Walton firefighters responded to the area of Hewett Point Road around 1:00 p.m. after receiving a call about a fire in a home’s front yard, potentially threatening structures.

Firefighters said black smoke was visible from Highway 98 on their way to the fire.

The fire was quickly contained and did minimal damage to the home, but it rapidly spread through the yard and destroyed a small shed.

Safety officials want to remind everyone the threat of fast-moving wildfires is still present in the Panhandle despite receiving some rain recently.

They said burning near structures and wooded areas in dry conditions is especially dangerous and runs the risk of threatening entire neighborhoods.

They are encouraging everyone to use extreme caution during this time.