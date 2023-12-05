DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Fighters worked four structure fires in the last four days. This comes as December is listed as one of the busiest months for house fires.

The Walton County Assistant Fire Chief Javier Canut said the heavy workload started on Saturday night with a home in the Freeport area.

Firefighters were able to put out a fire from an electrical panel before it spread to other houses on Stanley Drive.

A house fire in Mossy Head came on Sunday morning. Firefighters got there quickly saving 6 out of 13 dogs from the home after an explosion.

Another fire in Freeport Sunday afternoon from a candle left burning in a Hammock Bay home.

In DeFuniak Springs on Tuesday, string lights around a teenage girl’s bedroom malfunctioned and sparked a large fire.

“It’s probably not a best practice to put lights around your bed. But yes, definitely, if you’re going to have that, I would suggest you turn them off before you go into bed, not leaving your cell phone under your pillow. That’s been known to cause many fires too,” Assistant Fire Chief Javier Canut said.

The Mossy Head home is a total loss after a fire that started with an explosion in the garage.

The homeowner told News 13 they need help with donations to help them rebuild, as well as pet supplies to take care of the 6 dogs that were saved.

“We have a GoFundMe created by some friends, and we’re in the works putting together a fish fry that will be held in Niceville,” a friend of the victim Jess Ward said. “They donated constantly and they ran fish fry’s for us, for all of us when we had emergencies. So we’re kind of flipping the script here and trying to piece together how we do this. Daphne is usually the one doing it for everyone else. So I would just empower people to try to help the best way that they can.”

The homeowner said they will need help fostering their surviving dogs so they can prioritize a new living situation.

The fire department is also reminding the public about space heater safety and keeping Christmas trees watered to avoid any more devastation.

“Before turning on your heaters that maybe you have them inspected because that really causes fires portable heaters left in the bedrooms can cause fires. And especially it’s Christmas time, not watering your Christmas tree that could cause a real deadly rapid fire in your home,” Canut said.

