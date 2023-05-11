DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Inmates from the Walton and Bay County Jails earned certifications from the Heavy Equipment Colleges of America.

The program offered at the DeFuniak Springs location selects inmates to participate in the six-week course.

Graduates at the May 11 ceremony were Cecil Galloway, Joseph Seigler, Jason Humphrey and Brian Bolinger.

The men went through extensive training on five different machines, mastering the controls and safety measures.

“Making sure we do three points of contact. Making sure we’re reminded to put our seatbelts on and watch out for the instructor because he’s trying to make sure we’re aware all the time and make sure we don’t run anybody over,” said Walton County graduate Joseph Seigler.

Seigler said one of the most challenging parts of the course was keeping up with the different equipment and functions.

“Jumping from different equipment, you know, is kind of challenging when you get used to one and you have to go to another one. So it’s fast-paced, but we have a great instructor,” said Seigler.

Organizations such as Career Source Waton County attended the graduation ceremony, offering to help each man with his resume and find jobs after they are released.

Seigler already has a job lined up.

“Oh it’s, it’s everything. It really is. To take what I’ve learned here and go right onto the streets and start using it,” said Seigler. “I hope I can have a long, lengthy career and retirement, you know, for myself and my family.”

Seigler said a program like this helps them have a new start after time served behind bars.

“It really means a lot, the support Walton County gives us, the jail, all the staff here, the instructors, Tim and Mark. They did a great job and they really try to support us and help us do better upon our release,” said Seigler.

Heavy Equipment is just one of many programs Walton County offers inmates. Look online for more details.