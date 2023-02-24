SANDESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The 34th annual Sandestin’s Gumbo Festival kicked off Friday night.

The two-day event started at Hammerhead Bar and Grille with pre-event festivities.

“Tonight, we have boiled shrimp,” the Manager of Hammerhead Bar and Grille Shady Masri said. “It’s a pre-game for the Gumbo Festival tomorrow. So we have one pound of shrimp and sausage and Italian sausage corn on the cob. And that’s all for $35. And tomorrow we’re going to have the gumbo festival.”

Saturday at least 1,800 people are expected to descend on the Village of Baytown Wharfe in Sandestin.

Nearly 50 vendors will serve up their twist on the classic gumbo dish.

“My favorites. Poppy’s [Crazy Lobster Destin] is really good,” Sandestin Gumbo Fest Attendee Monica Webb said. “It’s all those things to the little kick. Like, I don’t know, like the rouge just right. Like, it’s my favorite.”

Many vendors will also be serving up Blood Marys.

“Some 1800 people walking around, enjoying shot glass-sized Bloody Marys and spooning shot-sized glasses of gumbo. If you can imagine, 4 hours nonstop eating gumbo and drinking Bloody Mary’. It’s intense.”

At the end of the two-day event, judges will choose the best gumbo and Bloody Mary in the annual competition.