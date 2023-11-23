GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 30-A restaurant opened its doors to residents and visitors for a Thanksgiving meal. AJ’s giving free meals at two of their panhandle location.

AJ’s Grayton Beach brought a festive look to Thanksgiving this year with their donation-only Thanksgiving feast.

“We love a good time, but we are so busy that it’s hard for us to cook at home with all of us here. So it’s good to come to a local place and be with family and be able to see the families around here,” Katherine Little visiting from Alabama said.

This Montgomery Alabama family said they can tell how close the community is by how many people are volunteering their time to the event.

“We just can’t get over how many people are here working in that is fantastic because, you know, everybody could be at home with family and they choose to be here instead. And that’s wonderful,” Little said.

“It’s super special to be able to get our AJ’s team, our family together and we come together for this day to give back, “Marketing Director Rachael Green said.

2023 marks the third annual event for Grayton Beach with another one going on at AJ’s on the Bayou in Fort Walton Beach.

Staff said they will raise more than $8,000 to give back to the Kids on the Coast Foundation.

“Anyone can come here. You don’t have to be from the community. But we like reaching out and giving this because it gives back turkeys on the Coast Foundation,” said Heather Laird, Executive Director. “The foundation that we just turn around, put it back in the community. We give back to two high schools one in Okaloosa County and one in Walton County that we buy Christmas gifts for each year.”

