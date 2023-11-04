MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Folks in Walton County got messy Friday night for a good cause at the 30A BBQ Festival.

More than 400 people packed the green space at Grand Boulevard to try 10 different restaurants in the area.

Attendees left full of classic brisket sandwiches by Bark and Brine to creative dishes from local private chefs.

The tickets are proceeds went to The Sonder Project. A nonprofit that was created in Walton County and helps third-world countries across the globe.

“As The Sonder Project sees it, we are one global community. We believe in doing the most good and having the greatest impact possible on the most amount of people. And if you want to impact the most amount of lives, then you have to give globally because the dollar will go a lot further and you can touch so many more lives,” said Chad Zibelman, The Sonder Project CEO

The event on November 3 raised more than $30,000.

Currently, The Sonder Project drills wells builds schools, and sponsors children to get an education in two African countries.

“Since this honor project was founded in 2015, we have built over 15 schools. We have drilled over 50 wells. We sponsor close to 200 students every year and all that’s possible because of events like this,” said Zibelman.

Uncle Q’s Rollin Smoke won the best BBQ of the night, with Back Beach BBQ in second place.

The BBQ festival was annual until the pandemic. The Sonder Project said they plan to bring it back every year, moving forward.