DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – An 11-year-old swimmer is dead following an apparent drowning in Lake Stanley Park.

According to the DeFuniak Springs Police Department, they received a call on Sunday about a young swimmer that went missing and may have possibly drowned.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised the child went into the water to retrieve a beach ball and was last seen going under the water.

Authorities from various agencies entered the water in hopes of locating the missing child.

The 11-year-old’s body was found approximately 25-feet from the shore.