Walton County woman charged with arson after fire in Mossy Head

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County woman is facing charges after a fire engulfed a double-wide mobile home on West Hibiscus Avenue in Mossy Head.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor called 911 to report the fire around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Several agencies responded to the fire, and when they arrived, firefighters said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

In an arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials said they also noticed a woman, Amelia Tucker, 33, near the house screaming that she had made it outside.

Deputies said they spoke to Tucker, and she told them the situation got out of control after she started a fire on the fireplace. However, during an investigation, it was learned that Tucker had broken into the home and was staying there without permission, according to sheriff’s officials.

Tucker was arrested and taken to the Walton County Jail. She is facing charges of burglary and arson.