Walton County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office lost a furry family member Thursday morning.

Their K9 Gypsy passed away after serving residents and visitors of Walton County for nearly a decade serving at Walton Correctional Institution.

On Facebook, people were praising Gypsy for all that she accomplished.

“I believe Gypsy was responsible for finding my son and I on the river in 2014. She saved my life for sure. Thank you for your service. May you find love comfort on the other side of the rainbow bridge,” said Jacqueline Smith.

Gypsy was born November 26, 2012, and she located more than 100 people from missing children/elderly to wanted suspects, deputies said.