Walton County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teen

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Freeport teenager who was last seen Friday night.

Authorities are looking for 14-year-old Eden Dunaway of Freeport. She was last seen at her home on Dunaway Road around 9 p.m. Friday night. When her guardians woke up this morning, they discovered she left the home sometime during the night.

Dunaway is believed to be accompanied by Juliette Sexton, a teen reported missing out of Okaloosa County since May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.