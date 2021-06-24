Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

Local News
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a gas station early Thursday morning in Santa Rosa Beach.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Exxon gas station at 30a West and Highway 98.

Officials said two black men entered the gas station and pointed a gun at the clerk before running away.

K-9 teams responded to the scene, but officials said the suspects may have left the area in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (850)-892-8111.

