Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Code Compliance team up for a cleanup

VILLA TASSO, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Walton County Code Compliance Department to help take out the trash in Cilla Tasso.

For 90 days, starting October 1st, Code Compliance will be under special magistrate to assist in cleaning up abandoned vehicles, dilapidated structures, and trash around the Villa Tasso community.

“We’re here to help the situation and to assist anyone who may be suffering from financial hardship, Lt. Paula Pendleton said in a news release.

“It’s a concept called Broken Window,” Pendleton added. “Hopefully, when people start seeing their neighbors cleaning up, they will want to do the same.”

More than 30 residents and homeowners from Villa Tasso attended a community meeting on September 24th held by WCSO and Code Enforcement to spread the word about the initiative.

Director for the Walton County Code Compliance Department said, “they’re all excited about it and glad it’s happening. We’re going to help to get it cleaned up.”

Code Compliance is currently working on more than 30 cases in Villa Tasso.