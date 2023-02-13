WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a school resource deputy on Friday.

52-year-old Artie Rodriguez was arrested and fired for allegedly soliciting a 14-year-old student at Walton Academy.

They said between December 9 and January 26 Rodriguez attempted to engage in a sexual relationship with the student both in person and via text.

He allegedly showed the student explicit photos, touched the student inappropriately and provided her with a vape pen.

Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson said he had known Rodriguez for 20 years and called the arrest disappointing.

But he hopes it sets an example for others to know they can come forward.

“It’s incredibly disappointing and discouraging from our standpoint as well and I think if there is a bright side to this, I think it is this young woman coming forward and being diligent and courageous in the way she did it,” Adkinson said. “And the fact that we handled this and we dealt with it in a transparent, open manner.”

Rodriguez is charged with solicitation of a minor, battery and providing nicotine to a minor.